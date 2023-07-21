Opening Day at Del Mar on Friday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches, the team announced Thursday. The hirings round out head coach Sheldon Keefe's staff going into the 2023-24 season. The rest of the group includes assistants Dean Chynoweth and Manny Malhotra, goaltending coach Curtis Sanford and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim. Boucher previously served as head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010-11 to 2012-13 and the Ottawa Senators from 2016-17 to 2018-