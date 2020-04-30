Open for Business: Lodi meat shop continues to serve amid pandemic

An old-fashioned mom and pop meat counter in Lodi is doing quite well serving their clientele and are appreciative of their customers who are supporting them. Lakewood Meats and Sausage has been serving Lodi for 50 years. These days they are as busy as ever. Sometimes the line with social distancing is out the door as customers maintain a safe space while waiting to be served. Lakewood Meats is big on social media, telling their customers what’s on special, including recipes. They also ship a large variety of sausages all over the country. Get the full story in the video above.

