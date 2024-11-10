Onyeka Okongwu throws down the alley-oop!
Dart threw an interception on Ole Miss' first possession and limped off the field.
The Hurricanes couldn't overcome a fourth double-digit deficit in the second half this season.
Nick Bosa knew his gesture would likely result in a fine from the NFL, but he thought speaking his mind was worth the expense.
LAFC’s 2024 season will continue after a chess match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Ja Morant landed awkwardly under the rim after trying to throw down a dunk in the second half of their matchup with the Lakers.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Florida is 15-18 since Napier was hired before the 2022 season.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two dive into our midseason review and reveal their biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment of the 2024 season so far. Tice highlights two 4th year running backs that are having career years in less than ideal situations. Harmon shares which offense has surprised him and disappointed him the most through nine weeks.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Charles McDonald checks in with his look at the most notable developments of the 2024 season, both good and bad.
The Chiefs snuck out an overtime win against the Buccaneers on Monday to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Dart had thrown just three TDs over Ole Miss' last four games before the Rebels' 63-31 win over the Razorbacks.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Dodgers let on.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 quarterback rankings.
Moss has started USC's first nine games of the season