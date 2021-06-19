Onyeka Okongwu with a block vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Ke’Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead. The Indians rallied by scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a r