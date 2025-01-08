Onyeka Okongwu with the big dunk

Dereck Lively never stood a chance.
Williamson put on a show, but the Pelicans dropped to a Western Conference-worst 7-30 with a loss to the Timberwolves.
Coby White doesn't dunk much. But when he does, he makes it count.
Brady will have to deal with a conflict of interest while calling games this postseason.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram breaks down what we should be looking for around NFL backfields this offseason.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
The Suns have lost eight of their last nine and are starting to make changes.
Kelce's touchdown catch moved him ahead of Gonzalez for the franchise record.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most importantly: Which arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
The two teams with the clearest need at QB are no longer in position to just sit and draft one. Plus, the Vikings' plans, Brock Purdy's extension situation, Aaron Rodgers' future and more.
Who should have made the Pro Bowl but was left out?
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.