Onyeka Okongwu with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/30/2024
The Hawks' win was bad news for several teams in NBA Cup group play.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
Ball was on a scoring tear of late, though the Hornets have still been losing games.
USC twice drove toward a touchdown, only to see those plays go the other way on costly interceptions.
Lions WR Jameson Williams was fined last week for a similar touchdown celebration.
The Buckeyes simply can't get over the hump against their rivals — even with all the advantages and no Jim Harbaugh this season. And that's clearly wearing on Day and the Ohio State faithful.
The Wolverines have won four straight against the Buckeyes.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers the Week 13 traffic report with his green-light, yellow-light and red-light plays of the week.
The Bears need to reevaluate everything after another bad season.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
Young missed the opening NBA Cup game vs. the Celtics on Nov. 12, which the NBA says was in violation of the player participation policy.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
Murray intends to make his return from a broken hand against the Raptors.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.