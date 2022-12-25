Ontario storm strands passengers on VIA Rail for 20+ hours

A winter storm that ripped through Ontario led to hundreds of passengers being stuck on VIA Rail trains in Cobourg with little supply of food and water amid holiday travel. Ahmar Khan reports.

