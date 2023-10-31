Ontario Reign Pays Tribute to Former Forward Adam Johnson Following 'Freak Accident' Death

Hockey players from the Ontario Reign payed tribute to former forward Adam Johnson, who died in a “freak accident” on October 28 while playing in Sheffield, England.

Footage released by the California-based hockey team shows players paying tribute to a jersey marked with Johnson’s name.

The Nottingham Panthers, who Johnson was playing for at the time of the accident, said on October 29 that Johnson had “tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.”

Local reports said Johnson was “struck by a blade” on the neck during a game on October 28.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. Credit: Ontario Reign via Storyful