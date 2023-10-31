Advertisement

Ontario Reign Pays Tribute to Former Forward Adam Johnson Following 'Freak Accident' Death

Storyful

Hockey players from the Ontario Reign payed tribute to former forward Adam Johnson, who died in a “freak accident” on October 28 while playing in Sheffield, England.

Footage released by the California-based hockey team shows players paying tribute to a jersey marked with Johnson’s name.

The Nottingham Panthers, who Johnson was playing for at the time of the accident, said on October 29 that Johnson had “tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.”

Local reports said Johnson was “struck by a blade” on the neck during a game on October 28.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. Credit: Ontario Reign via Storyful