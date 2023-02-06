Ontario Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights

Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be on an adjacent plaque for winning the PGA Tour event at Pebble. Rose, whose third round was suspended by wind strong enough to blow his golf ball across the green, returned Sunday morning at Monterey Peninsula by playing 10 holes in 6 under for a 65 that gave him a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.