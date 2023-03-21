Ontario Clippers vs. Memphis Hustle - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Ontario Clippers vs. Memphis Hustle, 03/20/2023
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
The Taken star said jokes linking Irish people to fighting and drinking were racist.
A retired optometrist claims he was skiing with friends when he heard ‘hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something’. Gustaf Kilander reports
'1883' star Tim McGraw received a special welcome to the Dutton universe courtesy of the original patriarch, Kevin Costner.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
Jon Anik disagrees with Justin Gaethje's criticism toward Michael Bisping following Saturday's UFC 286 headliner.
It's been a season of growth and development for Antigonish's Rhyah Stewart. The 16-year-old goalie from Antigonish showed she could shine in a boys' league as a member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, the highest level of hockey for that age group in the province. "This season has been a great experience for me," said Stewart, who has to travel 75 minutes to Port Hood to play with the Islanders. "I think playing in this league has really pushed me to
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson improved to 4-1 in round-robin play with a sweep of her matches Monday at the world women's curling championship. Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris downed Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in the morning draw before holding on for a 9-8 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison in the late session. The wins moved Canada into sole possession of second place behind Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (5-0). "We’ve had a few really tight ba
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
A franchise record fell to Joel Embiid against the Indiana Pacers after a ninth-straight game scoring 30+ points for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Canada Soccer defended its controversial deal with Canada Soccer Business under questioning on Parliament Hill by the House of Commons heritage committee. The agreement allows the CSB to oversee marketing and broadcasting rights, with an annual payment to Canada Soccer. The arrangement provided Canada Soccer with a guaranteed income while helping fund the Canadian Premier League. But Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane says the governing body is in negotiations to "modernize" the CSB a
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.