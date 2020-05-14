Only Leave Home to 'Count the Rainbows': 4-Year-Old Delivers Key Coronavirus Update

The list of reasons to leave the house has been pretty short during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, but Northern Irish youngster Freya Beggs made a logical addition in an update she delivered at home in Antrim recently: “to count the rainbows”.

Freya’s key update was recorded by her mother, Tina Beggs, with the youngster delivering the message through a flap cut in a cardboard box.

“It was totally unplanned and I hadn’t heard her do it before,” Beggs told Storyful. “She has shown an interest in the subject as to why she can’t see her nursery friends and family but I had no idea she had taken in so much information.”

Local children in Greenisland have been painting rainbows and putting them in their windows for other children to count while they are out for a walk, Beggs said. Credit: Tina Beggs via Storyful