Onlookers Wowed as Tianwen-1 Mars Mission Launched on Hainan Island

China launched Tianwen-1, its first mission to Mars, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23.

The mission includes an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, and was launched aboard a Long March 5 rocket. The wowed reaction of onlookers can be heard in this launch footage, shot on a beach close to the Hilton Wenchang.

According to the China National Space Administration, the journey to Mars will take six to seven months, with the probe expected to reach the Red Planet around February 2021.

In this video, Chinese onlookers are wowing when watching the successful launch at the beach of Hilton Wenchang. Credit: Lou Qia via Storyful