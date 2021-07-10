Onlookers Cheer as Crews Remove Robert E Lee Statue in Charlottesville

A statue of Confederate Gen Robert E Lee, which was at the center of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally, was removed from Charlottesville’s Market Street Park on July 10, officials said.

Seth Wispelwey filmed this footage, showing onlookers cheering as the statue is lifted from its pedestal and later driven away.

A statue of Confederate Gen Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was also removed in Charlottesville on Saturday. Credit: Seth Wispelwey via Storyful