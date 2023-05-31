Onlookers Block NYC Traffic to Grab View of 'Manhattanhenge'

Crowds gathered on the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday, May 30, as a “Manhattanhenge” sunset glowed for a second night.

The popular phenomenon occurs twice a year on two consecutive days, when the sun sets in alignment with the city’s street grid.

Footage shows onlookers on 14th street and 8th avenue – one of the prime viewing locations – trying to get a good view of the spectacle while buses and taxis honk their horns.

The sunset was forecast to take place again on July 11 and 12. Credit: Ryan Donohue via Storyful