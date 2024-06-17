Oneil Cruz's two-run single
Oneil Cruz hets a two-run single to left field, putting the Pirates up 2-1 in the bottom of the 1st inning
Oneil Cruz hets a two-run single to left field, putting the Pirates up 2-1 in the bottom of the 1st inning
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Betts was hit in his hand with a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis is good to go for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after missing Games 3 and 4 with a left leg injury.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.