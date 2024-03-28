Oneil Cruz ties the game with his 1st homer of 2024

Rick Reilly spills the beans on Trump’s “fake as Velveeta cheese” golf championships.
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
Recently he noticed a curious bump that was hindering his swing and causing some discomfort.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
A for effort, D for execution.
Jake Allen loved being a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The hockey-mad market, the crackling Bell Centre on a Saturday night, the Original Six franchise's iconic logo. The 33-year-old goaltender is also realistic. With the Canadiens still in full rebuild mode — and two young netminders in Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau ready for more playing time — Allen could see the writing on the wall. Desperate for help in their own crease, the New Jersey Devils asked Montreal about the veteran's ava
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It was Green's fourth ejection of the season and the first since his 16-game suspension by the NBA for his history of misconduct and after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game. With 8:24 remaining in the first quarter against the Magic, Green argued with referee Ron Acosta after a foul was called on teammate Andrew Wiggins
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda has shared why his son won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave through June 1 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association while the investigation continues into an alleged relationship with a minor. Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and a player continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, has remained in his
TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association's joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period. The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators. The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in Decemb
The pair met in the finals of last year’s Miami Open and the Australian Open in January.