One of world's biggest markets stirs coronavirus worries

Every day, thousands get their groceries at Mexico City's iconic Central de Abasto market -- a massive food market that sits at the heart of a major hotspot for the coronavirus, raising concerns among healthcare workers and residents.





This market typically receives more than 15,000 products every day from all over the country ...packing the stalls with meat, fruits and vegetables.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The challenge right now is how to keep the giant market open without causing an outbreak.





Officials are clamping down on surveillance here after dozens of workers were infected and two virus-related deaths were reported relating to the facility.





Completely shutting the market that serves a huge number of the Mexican capital's residents isn't an option, the mayor says, because it would devastate the regional food supply.





And for workers like Fernado Torres, the risk of infection is one he says he has no choice but to take.





(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) WORKER AT THE CENTRAL DE ABASTOS, FERNANDO TORRES, SAYING:

"The government says to stay in quarantine. So how are we going to eat? And, those of us that have three children at home and have to support our children, what are people going to do? Maybe we won't die of coronavirus, but we'll die of hunger."





To keep the market open and avert a disruption in the supply chain, health officials have ramped up testing efforts and are conducting temperature checks, as well as barring pregnant women and children from entering.





Mexico has nearly 50,000 reported coronavirus cases, and over 5,000 fatalities, according to a Reuters tally.