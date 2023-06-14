One thing is clear, Darko Rajakovic will bring change to the Raptors

Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss their takeaways from Darko Rajakovic’s festive introductory presser. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

KATIE HEINDL: Like, off the record after the presser, I was chatting with some people in the front office, and they were very impressed with the fact that he said that he seems to really like intercommunication between all the departments. And he's only been there for a really short period of time, right? But it's like-- he's very communicative. He wants things to be really connected, which again, I think is really good because what we heard of the coaching staff and the general atmosphere at the end of the season was, it was very cliquey and very-- Nurse had his guys. There's a couple other assistants who had their people, and things-- there was a rift. Things are really separate.

But I think the onus for him is going to be on connectivity and bringing everybody together. And I think development was a huge thing that I was really relieved to hear because that's something that's really gone by the wayside. I'm just really giving you the full--

IMMAN ADAN: No, please.

KATIE HEINDL: OK. But that's something that's really gone by the wayside, right? And was sidetouched on that at the end of the season when he talked about how disappointed he was. He didn't feel like a lot of the young players-- new players were getting the runway they needed to develop, and that whole had just stalled for two years. And this was the franchise that-- that was a real cornerstone, right? Of well if we-- we're going to draft as best as we can and develop who we get because we can't always be assured we're going to attract talent to this market, and that sort of stopped.

IMMAN ADAN: Honestly, watching the press conference, there were a couple of things. It's hard not to draw comparisons to the last coach, and things that you've heard, and things that have happened in the last year, or even year and a half. And a couple of things. One is this is a franchise that has talked a lot about stability. This is a franchise that's preached stability. You have continuity is something that this team has cherished quite often. That's why you bring back-- Masai Ujiri, even at the end of his last press conference was talking about wanting to keep these guys together because stability and continuity are important in the NBA.

You can look at the Miami Heat as a perfect example of that. Even the Denver Nuggets, there were calls for Malone's coaching job and things like that, Jamal Murray to be traded, and they stayed the course-- and stability and continuity really mattered, and it's mattered to this franchise. And so it was really interesting to hear Masai Ujiri start off with change. There's always these key words that you-- or at least I focus in on when Masai Ujiri is doing a press conference, and this one was change.

He started it off saying change is good, and it's good for this franchise. And it can be hard, but it is necessary, and it's important. And for a team that has so many things up in the air because you don't know what direction they're going to go in-- you don't know what free agents they're going to bring back, or what trades they may or may not make-- starting off by saying change is important I think probably called in a lot of ears.

But as the press conference went on, you started to hear what that change was. And to me, a large part of it was-- we've talked about this Raptors team being friendship vibes. You have the vibes of a love and happiness and friendship with Jakob and Siakam, Kyle and DeMar, and all that. It felt like that caring for one another-- I think that is specifically words that Darko used is I care for these guys as people, as husbands, and fathers, and men, and it's not just a basketball player on the court. And so to hear that the culture of the Raptors is going to change back to what it once was, or what the Raptors have tried to do with development as you mentioned-- but also just the vibes around the team have been awful with things that we've talked about for over a year at this point.

And it feels like without quite mentioning-- without saying exactly what it is, there's talks about changing that culture and changing the vibes because you're appreciating players as people. Not to say that other people didn't do that, but there seemed to be a focus in on that. Did you agree with that? I'm just spewing words at this point.

KATIE HEINDL: No, there definitely was. Even Bobby Webster chatted about that afterwards. He kind of did a little off-stage scrum with a few of us, and he talked about-- I thought it was really interesting. He was like, we looked really hard around because it took them so long to make this decision, right? Which Masai admitted was a really tough decision to make. But while they were doing that, obviously there were head coaching hires being made all around them, and they were looking at those and taking those decisions into account. Not so much that they would affect their own-- I think they'd already narrowed down who their top candidates were at that point. But what Bobby said was that those hires all are for coaches who really put the onus on-- it sounds so rudimentary, but looking at athletes as people and developing the personal relationship with their players and the bonds within the team, and things being much more personal than, I guess, traditionally, we've seen in the NBA.

And not all franchises are like that, but I definitely look to Monte Williams in Detroit. He's going to be that style of--

IMMAN ADAN: That's a thing now.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah, it is a thing now. I just was like, it is a thing now. I think his presser is tomorrow. And somebody like Darko, and just coaches who are kind of getting their first head coaching jobs too, what's really going to set them apart is I think it's a different generation of head coach. And there's going to have to be a different approach to the way that they talk to their players, the way they try and rally them. So I wouldn't-- it's maybe not as into the fields as I would prefer, but it was very interesting and kind of refreshing to hear that admitted on that stage, right? This is important to us. We recognize this is really important in the league now, especially I think for getting in the ears of some young players who want that kind of relationship with their coaches.