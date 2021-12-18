One year since first vaccine dose in Kern County

Friday marked one year since a dose of the vaccine was first administered to a Kern County resident. Kern County Public Health said since then, nearly 990,000 doses have been administered here locally. More than 50% of the eligible population over the age of 5 is fully vaccinated and about 58% of the eligible population is partially vaccinated and even though we still are not out of the woods yet, Kern County Public Health said this progress is worth celebrating.

