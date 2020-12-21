One shot of the COVID-19 vaccine does not ‘render you immune’: Doctor
The UK has imposed strict lockdowns due to a possible new strain of the coronavirus. Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on tackle football in Canada in 2020, but it didn't stop Canadians from shining on the field of play. The novel coronavirus forced the CFL, U Sports and junior ranks to all cancel their seasons. So that shifted Canada's football focus to the U.S., where many Canadians have made significant contributions in both the NFL and NCAA ranks. Chase Claypool has led the charge. The six-foot-four, 238-pound Abbotsford, B.C., native., a 2020 NFL second-round pick out of Notre Dame, had 50 catches for 664 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers along with two rushing TDs entering Monday night's game versus Cincinnati. On Sunday, Dallas long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, a 39-year-old Montreal native in his 16th NFL season, played in his 251st career game, the most ever by a Canadian, in the Cowboys' 41-33 win over San Francisco. Chuba Hubbard, a six-foot, 208-pound redshirt junior running back, was American college football's rushing leader last year with 2,094 yards and 21 TDs at Oklahoma State. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native returned to school this year, running for 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs while battling injuries before opting out to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Still, Hubbard and teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga, a redshirt senior linebacker at OSU from Calgary, were among four Canadians named to the second All-Big 12 squad. The six-foot-one, 235-pound Ogbongbemiga has 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries this season. Also selected were West Virginia teammates Alonzo Addae and Akheem Mesidor. Addae, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt senior cornerback from Pickering, Ont., was tied for second on the team in tackles with 61 (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions while Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, registered a squad-high five sacks with 29 tackles (17 solo, 6.5 for a loss). Then there's John Metchie III of Brampton, Ont., a sophomore receiver who had 44 catches for 782 yards and six TDs as a first-year starter for top-ranked Alabama (11-0). Metchie recorded four catches for 62 yards in the Tide's 52-46 SEC title win win over Florida on Saturday, but made the highlight reel for levelling Gators defender Mac Jones on a first-quarter interception that forced a fumble recovered by Alabama receiver Devonta Smith. On the next play, Smith's 31-yard TD grab put Alabama ahead 14-7. Alabama will face Notre Dame in a national semifinal on Jan. 1. Other notable Canadian accomplishments include: — Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson, a six-foot-six, 315-pound senior from Windsor, Ont., being named a first-team All Big-10 selection. — Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back from London, Ont., at Illinois, securing third-team All-Big 10 honours. He ran for a team-high 540 yards on 104 carries (5.2-yard average) with three TDs while adding seven receptions for 64 yards. — Toronto's Mohamed Diallo, a six-foot-four, 305-pound defensive lineman at Central Michigan, being an All-MAC first-team nominee after recording 19 tackles (nine solo, 9.5 for a loss), three sacks, a forced fumble in five games. — Sidy Sow, a six-foot-five, 336-pound junior offensive lineman from Bromont, Que., at Eastern Michigan (2-4), being named to the All-MAC third team. — Ajou Ajou, a six-foot-three, 215-pound freshman receiver from Brooks, Alberta, cracking the roster at No. 2 Clemson (10-1). The Tigers face Ohio State in the other NCAA semifinal on Jan. 1. "I've been able to see the arc of that develop over the last decade and certainly over the last three years we've seen a steep increase in terms of the number of players in skilled positions in Division 1 football really break out," said Jim Mullin, the president of Football Canada, the sport's governing body in this country. "It used to be where we were just sending offensive linemen and kickers to the NCAA but that's not the case any more. "By our last count there's 103 Canadians in Division 1 football. You've got players like Chase Claypool and Chuba Hubbard but also a long, long list that goes on from there that are competing and doing well and making a name for not just themselves but also football in Canada." Mullin credits improved coaching in Canada as one reason for the influx. But while Claypool, Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga all played high-school football in Canada, more and more Canucks are heading south for part or all of their high-school careers to enhance their college opportunities. "I think it says at least with kids coming into the system at an earlier age that the coaching support that the football community tries to provide at a volunteer basis has got a lot better," Mullin said. "Players like a Claypool or Hubbard decide to stay in the country all the way through their high-school years before they go on to the NCAA and have done a good job of getting the word out about themselves in the recruiting derby. "Others leave to go to schools or academies in the U.S. that give them more opportunities. We'd certainly like to retain these players in Canada . . . but they're still products of this country and this system and we're equally proud of what they're doing at the NCAA level as well." But as impressive as Canadians have been this year in the U.S., Mullin said it's imperative the CFL, U Sports and junior football all resume in 2021. "What's really important is to get back on to the field and re-establish the tradition of the game in this country." he said. "Tradition is something that's our major strength and football in the summer professionally and in the fall, through not just university but also junior football, is a calling for many communities across this country. "To not have that, in my mind, makes us a little bit less of a nation." To that end, Laval head coach Glen Constantin is proposing a university football jamboree in May that would bring together the host Rouge et Or along with Western, McMaster, Montreal, Saskatchewan and defending-champion Calgary. "I applaud what Glen is trying to achieve," Mullin said. "He's attempting to get players on the field, get them showcased for the CFL draft and start developing momentum as we go into the summer." The pandemic has also forced many Canadian minor organizations to either shelve their 2020 plans or shift them to include flag and touch football. Mullin said while some provinces managed to field tackle programs, the pandemic forced them to play games with six- and nine-men aside. But Mullin said the pandemic has also resulted in more dialogue between football organizations. Earlier this year, Football Canada, the CFL, U Sports and Canadian Football Officials Association all met and among the subjects discussed was the potential alignment of the Grey Cup, Vanier Cup, and Canadian Bowl for junior football More sessions will take place in 2021. "What's been very positive is the football community reaching out looking for answers from people they'd normally not have conversations with and we've generated many new ideas," Mullin said. "What I like about what Glen's doing is he's thinking outside of the box and that's a good thing for football in that we've got communities across this country who're now thinking outside of the box. "I think in terms of changing the culture through this pandemic, it's actually been a huge positive for us that I believe we can build on coming through this time." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Ontario curling officials have decided to shut down all curling events until the end of April, which means last year's provincial champions have been selected to represent Ontario at the Scotties and Brier in the curling bubble in Calgary. Rachel Homan and John Epping will represent the province at the women's and men's championships, respectively. CurlON, the provincial sport governing body, made the announcement Monday after determining putting on a provincial championship was not practical amid the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. "We all hope to be curling again in 2021 at some point but the reality is COVID-19 has caused many clubs and boards, including CurlON, to re-evaluate their programs and make some very tough decisions for the health of their members and communities," the press release said. In early December the Northern Ontario Curling Association made the same decision, giving Brad Jacobs and Krista McCarville automatic entries into the Brier and Scotties. Jacobs accepted the invitation, McCarville did not. Krysta Burns, last year's runner-up at the provincial playdowns, will replace McCarville. It's expected more provinces will also cancel playdowns and select their representatives based on last year's results. Six events are scheduled to take place inside the Calgary curling bubble starting in mid-February and stretching into April. All games will be played inside the Markin McPhail Arena at Canada Olympic Park. There are strict restrictions for curlers living in the bubble, including staying solely inside the host hotel and the arena. Athletes are unable to have any family members inside the bubble throughout the entire competition to ensure the safest environment possible. The Scotties will kick off the curling extravaganza starting Feb. 19, followed by the Brier in early March, then the mixed doubles national championship. That leads into the men's world championship followed finally by two Slam events. Curlers are being asked to show up at least three days before each competition.
LONDON — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has turned to math and statistics in an attempt to explain the team's poor Premier League form.The London club lost 2-1 at Everton on Saturday and sits 15th in the standings having not won a league game since Nov. 1.“Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25% chance of winning, you win 3-2,” Arteta said Monday. “Last weekend, it was a 67% chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a 9% chance of losing, and you lose — 3% against Burnley and you lose, 7% against Spurs and you lose.“There is something else apart from that," he continued. "It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t."Data analysis is playing an increasingly important role in soccer, but Arteta's comments may not calm the nerves of Arsenal fans.Arteta’s side has taken only two points from its last seven games and only the current bottom three have a worse goal return than the 12 managed by Arsenal in its 14 league games so far this season.Arsenal plays Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Team Krysta Burns has accepted an invitation to represent Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, a spot that was declined by Team Krista McCarville last week. The Northern Ontario Curling Association recently cancelled its annual playdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and announced it would invite last season's provincial champions to compete at the national championships in Calgary. McCarville chose not to participate, citing travel restrictions, family and work commitments. Burns, who dropped a 6-5 decision to McCarville in the 2020 provincial final, was next in line as the finalist. Burns, who finished third at the 2017 Canadian U21 junior championship, will be making her Scotties debut. Her team includes lead Amanda Gates, second Sara Guy and third Megan Smith. Burns skipped Laurentian University to a gold medal at the U Sports national championship in 2017. "I think all of us were completely shocked," Burns said of the opportunity. "We had never even really considered it as a possibility. So when it came through, we were just like, 'OK, let's pinch ourselves here.'" The Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held in a bubble setting at Markin MacPhail Centre starting in mid-February. "Being there and getting to represent where you're from, it makes the whole opportunity mean a lot more," Burns told The Canadian Press from Sudbury, Ont. "I know it's going to be something we're never going to forget." Other provinces and territories may end up following Northern Ontario's lead. The 16-team fields at the Scotties and Tim Hortons Brier are primarily filled with winners from provincial and territorial playdowns that are traditionally held in January and February. While many of those events remain on the calendar, they appear to be on uncertain ground due to the pandemic. Decisions on whether to simply declare representatives for the nationals may have to be made over the coming weeks. Team Brad Jacobs, the 2020 men's Northern Ontario champion, previously accepted an invite to play at the Brier. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., did one better from his silver-medal performance on Sunday, capturing ski cross gold a day later in Val Thorens, France. The 22-year-old made some adjustments from Sunday's effort in defeating Ryan Regez of Switzerland. "Today I had an awesome day, it was a lot of fun," Howden told Alpine Canada. "I was able to achieve a goal I set for myself a long time ago. Hard work pays off." Howden, who will enter 2021 as the World Cup leader, has been able to devote more time to skiing this season after graduating from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in the spring. WATCH | Reece Howden makes good on gold-medal goal: "I've got a lot more skiing in this year after finishing a diploma in May, and I'm super stoked it's paying off." For Thompson, it was the 28-year-old's second bronze medal in as many days. "Today I tried to be a bit faster on my starts, still ended up having to make a few moves and some pretty good passing," the Whistler, B.C., athlete said. "I'm really happy with how I skied today, and I'm really excited for a break." WATCH | Marielle Thompson collects 2nd bronze medal in Val Thorens: Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt, who is returning from injury, had a personal-best 12th-place on Monday in her return from injury. The Canadian squad will return to World Cup competition Jan. 15 in Montafon, Austria.
ALTA BADIA, Italy — Ramon Zenhaeusern won the first men’s World Cup slalom of the season on Monday, improving from eighth position after the opening run. The Swiss skier beat two Austrians — Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz — for his fourth career win, but first since March 2019. First-run leader Alex Vinatzer dropped to fourth in the Italian’s first World Cup race after having surgery for appendicitis less than four weeks ago. Zenhaeusern was 0.52 seconds off the lead after the first run and posting the 10th fastest time in the final run was enough for the win, 0.08 ahead of Feller and 0.12 ahead of Schwarz. “It was so tight after the first run, I had to push full on,” Zenhaeusern said. “I was really, really nervous, because I hadn’t raced since nearly 11 months. And now this, it’s really good. It shows you that all the work in these 11 months pays off.” Erik Read of Canmore, Alta., finished 16th. Daniel Yule and Michael Matt, who were second and third after the opening run, dropped to seventh and 15th, respectively, though they remained within a second of Zenhaeusern’s winning time. Alexis Pinturault was 0.77 behind in 11th and the Frenchman strengthened his top position in the overall standings, as his main rival, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, doesn’t compete in slalom. Slalom World Cup champion Henrik Kristoffersen finished sixth. Slowed by tough snow conditions on the Gran Risa course, many favourites seemed surprised by their finishing times, with some racers shrugging their shoulders or spreading their arms in disbelief. However, Feller improved from 13th by clocking the second-fastest time in the final run. The Austrian struggled with persistent back problems last season, and he screamed “He is here again!” as soon as he crossed the finish. “This is the most emotional moment of my career. Last season was incredibly exhausting and incredibly hurtful,” he said, adding the result gave him “satisfaction.” "I thought my run might be good enough for fifth place and I would have been super happy with that," said Feller, who has five career podium results but is yet to win a race. Schwarz completed the strong showing of the Austrian team, trailing Feller by four hundredths in third. Austria is still chasing a first win in a slalom or GS since record eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher retired in 2019. Vinatzer lost his first-run lead as he posted the 23rd time in the final run, missing the podium by seven hundredths in fourth. The Italian had surgery in November and missed a parallel World Cup event in Austria. He attempted a comeback to racing in a slalom on the lower-ranked European Cup circuit last week but failed to finish his opening run of the event in Val di Passa, before skipping a second race at the same resort the following day. But Vinatzer looked back to his best upon his return to the World Cup on Monday. Competing on the World Cup since 2017, Vinatzer has recorded three top-10 results, with a third-place finish in Zagreb, Croatia in January his personal best. The men’s slalom season is starting late following changes to the usual calendar amid anti-coronavirus measures. A night slalom is scheduled in Madonna di Campiglio on Tuesday. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsports The Associated Press
In a normal year Jamie Drysdale would have already played around 30 games as a defenceman for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. Of course, there is nothing normal about 2020. Like most of the players on Canada's roster at this year's 2021 IIHF world junior championship, Drysdale hasn't played a competitive game since March, when the country's three major junior hockey leagues were shut down over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's very different," said the 18-year-old from Toronto who was picked sixth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in this year's NHL draft. "Not playing the game in seven or eight months could really take a toll on you. We did a good job in camp doing everything we could to get our bodies back in game shape and our minds back in game shape as well." WATCH | World Juniors to proceed despite COVID-19: Getting ready for this year's world juniors has been a "different ballgame" for everyone, but especially for goaltenders, said Taylor Gauthier, one of the team's three goalies. "Shooters, in the summer, they can shoot pucks, pretty much practice all the skills required to play in a game," said the 19-year-old Calgary native who plays for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League. "For a goalie, it's a little different. "You have to get back on the ice, and then you have to get used to seeing the puck again, get used to reading movements and reading plays." Tournament prep underway Team Canada held a training camp in Red Deer, Alta., before travelling to Edmonton to join nine other teams in a bubble. The tournament is scheduled to begin Christmas Day with no fans in Rogers Place. Canada's first game is Dec. 26 against Germany. The Canadians will be limited to one exhibition game on Dec. 23 against Russia. Their scheduled Dec. 21 exhibition game against Sweden was cancelled because of positive coronavirus test results on the Swedish team. The WHL has delayed its plan to begin playing Jan. 8. The OHL is looking at starting a 40-game season beginning Feb. 4. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League began play in October but has decided to close until Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 issues. While Canadian teams have been idle, many junior teams in Europe have continued to play games. "It's something that we could possibly use as an excuse, but at the end of the day we know the talent that our team possess," Gauthier said. "Come Boxing Day we're all going to be in game shape. "The factor that other countries have been playing for a certain period of time, I don't think that will come into play very much." Michael Dyck, a Team Canada assistant coach, said avoiding injuries after a long layoff was one of the priorities when training camp opened Nov. 16. "It's something we had to wean ourselves into," he said. "We wanted to hit the ground running, but at the same time we were very mindful of their hips, groins, their hamstrings and being put into a really competitive environment after not being in a competitive environment for a quite some time." WATCH | Feds revisit world junior plan after rising case totals: Drysdale said playing inter-squad games helped the team physically and mentally. "Seeing plays that you haven't seen in a while, getting that mental side of the game back, your reads back," said Drysdale, who helped Canada win a gold medal in last year's tournament. "It's nice [to] block a shot again. It's nice to just give a hit, take a hit." Pandemic challenges The camp underwent a 14-day quarantine after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. "It's funny," said Dyck, head coach of the WHL's Vancouver Giants. "We got back going again, we played a couple of games before heading into Edmonton, and it honestly didn't take long for these guys to get their timing back and shake some of the rust off. "It's a challenge that we knew we would have to encounter, and I think the guys have a done a really good job dealing with it." Drysdale said Canada may show some rust against Germany. "No one is going to be perfect," he said. "It's the first real game we'll play together. Everyone will have a lot of energy and be ready to go. "It's not going to be a perfect game, I can guarantee you that. Mistakes are going to be made. But as the same time, we're a team. We're going to stick together and get through all of it together." There also will be some butterflies. "Regardless of whether I've been playing for three or four months or not, I think there'll be some nerves," Gauthier said. "It's the world juniors. It's a moment all of us have dreamed of since we were young. "It's good to be nervous and it's good to feel those pressures. Just embrace it and feel lucky and fortunate that you're able to play, because right now, there's no one playing hockey."