One person, three hurt in mall shooting in El Paso, Texas
Police say two people are in custody after a shooting that began at a food court inside Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.
Days after video surfaced of a family caught in a sideshow being attacked by a group of people, the Sacramento Police Department announced an arrest in connection with that assault. Detectives on Wednesday arrested 19-year-old Antonio Hernandez on felony assault and child endangerment charges, the police department said. Hernandez is the only arrest announced at this time directly related to the attack. Police have also arrested one person for drug and gun charges, impounded two cars involved in the sideshow and are investigating what happened to Hensley's family as an assault.
4 men in custody, 3 injured after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood, police say
A former Vacaville oral surgeon is facing new sexual assault charges months after KCRA 3 Investigates first reported some of his patients had come forward to report he assaulted them. Court documents recently obtained by KCRA 3 outline the new charges of sexual assault and battery against David Evans Webb. The new misdemeanor criminal complaints went before a Superior Court of California judge in Solano County Wednesday. Webb's attorney spoke on behalf of his client outside the courthouse and said that Webb maintains his innocence. KCRA 3's Melanie Wingo reports.
A lynx in rural Manitoba, Canada, ignored the pleas of a man trying to save frozen meat he was slicing for his dog’s to eat.Video originally shared to TikTok shows the man approach and try to negotiate with the lynx underneath his saw-machine.“Hey, seriously, I got meat to saw. Do you care?” The recorder asks the unfazed lynx.The recorder told Storyful that it is not the first time that they have encountered one of the wild cats on their property and that they’re becoming a common occurrence during the winter month of February. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful
Artificial intelligence software flew the VISTA X-62A for more than 17 hours, marking the first time AI operated a tactical aircraft.
New Brunswickers who received a COVID-19 booster dose in the fall might be wondering what to do next, given that the recommended interval between doses has been five months. But the Department of Health says no further doses are recommended at this time. People who received a fall dose — whether it was a bivalent product or a traditional monovalent product — are considered up to date, said spokesperson Adam Bowie. "To be fully vaccinated and up to date, Public Health recommends that you complete
A critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish, also known as a shark ray, was spotted swimming in the shallow waters of Fraser Island, Australia, video uploaded on January 18 shows.Drone footage captured by Brett Horne shows the unique species swimming in clear waters, as a school of fish are seen trailing behind the creature.“These things are wild looking and very prehistoric in nature,” Horne told Storyful of the sighting, adding that it was “great to see our waters hosting sanctuary to such an epic creature.”The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists the species as critically endangered. The IUCN reports that the main threats to this species are from “fishing & harvesting aquatic resources,” as the white fins of shark-like rays “are considered the best quality fins for human consumption and are among the highest valued in the international shark fin trade.”Although the species is often mistaken as a type of shark, they are actually a type of ray. Credit: Brett Horne via Storyful
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a "troll farm" which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spent years operating on behalf of the Kremlin in the shadows, but has emerged in recent months as one of the most high profile figures connected with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has previously admitted interfering in U.S. elections, but his statement on Tuesday appears to go further than before in outlining his specific links to the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA).
The actor posted an Instagram photo of him reading a children’s book to his 3-year-old sister on Tuesday
A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
A Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a woman in her home by sucking on her breast after being called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has been told.
The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was "extremely brutal and punishing", a court has been told.
Susana Morales had been reported missing since July 26.
Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013
Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.
Nicola Bulley was listed as a "high risk" missing person due to a "number of specific vulnerabilities", detectives say. Speaking at a Lancashire Police news conference, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, said: "That is normal for a missing person with the information we were in possession of."
Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod
Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.
Tributes pour in for ‘shy, tough little kid’