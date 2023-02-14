One person killed in crash along Loop 202 Red Mountain near Alma School Road

The Daily Beast

TelegramMembers of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group have released another disturbing video apparently showing the second sledgehammer execution of what they say is a captured defector.The clip posted in the private army’s semi-official Telegram channel over the weekend comes around three months after Wagner publicized the violent end of Yevgeny Nuzhin, a former prisoner recruited into the group who then turned against Russia.Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution VideoThe