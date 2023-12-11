One person died in Chula Vista trailer fire
One person died and two others injured in a trailer fire Sunday morning in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
One person died and two others injured in a trailer fire Sunday morning in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
Cardwell, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023
"Canadians think the Titanic was a real event and not just a movie, how dumb can you be."
She “doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever,” officials told a news outlet.
He was found with stab wounds, officials said.
Israeli hostages were singled out for especially brutal treatment by their Hamas captors, Thai farm workers freed by the terror group have said.
A mom moved her family from North Pole, Alaska to Florida to give her kids better childhoods. They can be outside yearround and have more opportunities.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes also attended the wedding of 'Today' show producer Jennifer Long on Saturday
In a YouGov study, three in 10 people in the UK report being sexually inactive, with almost a fifth of people aged 40 to 44 not having sex. By the age of 74, this figure jumps to 57 per cent. While it’s often difficult to get an entirely accurate picture of people’s intimate lives, one survey suggests that over a quarter of relationships are sexless.
A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. Two of the officers suspected of the theft have been killed, prosecutors say. It is the latest blow for Tijuana which has the most homicides of any city in Mexico, with about double the number of the place that comes second — the border city of Ciudad Juarez.
The mum whose son died of cancer has blasted Ricky Gervais' joke about terminally ill children - despite once receiving a heartfelt message from the comedian. A clip from Gervais' new Netflix special “Armageddon” sparked backlash after he mocked children with terminal cancer calling them ‘baldy’ and referring to them as ‘r*tarded’. The star was joking about making videos for dying children through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, saying: “Why didn’t you wish to get better?”. Mum Louise Fox, 49, whose child received ones of these video clips from Gervais, has branded the joke “disgusting”. Her son, George, died aged 13 after a short battle with a glioblastoma brain tumour in April 2022. The mum-of-three organised her for son to received the special message from Gervais on his 13th birthday, shortly before he passed away. Louise, a training manager for Avon cosmetics, from Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, said: "George absolutely loved Ricky Gervais - he was his favourite comedian. "He was so excited to receive that message and now it feels so tainted. "I worried he didn't send many messages, and my son was one of the few - it's like he's mocking my dead son. "I was so offended when I saw the clip - it honestly floored me. "George wished more than anything, as did all of us, that he would get better. "How anyone can find that funny is beyond me. "Ricky needs to walk a day in our shoes even though I wouldn't wish it on anyone." Louise said her family had planned to watch the Netflix special, which is due to be released on Christmas Day, in honour of her son, but is hoping people were join her in boycotting it. "Christmas is hard enough, let alone knowing that will be aired,'' she said. "We're just going through the motions, and trying our best to get by. "We had planned to watch it on Christmas Day for George but there's no way we'll be tuning in now. "In a way, I'm glad I knew that was on it so I didn't get a shock on the day. "He's reached new lows with his jokes. "He does a lot for animal charities, and I think he needs to make this right and donate to some children's cancer charities. "It's the least he can do after the upset and outrage he's caused."
Hamas fighters have begun to surrender in the north, Israel claimed, as it “intensified the fighting” in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.
Ida Khalil has washed more than a hundred women. “I used to be afraid of dead people,” she says. “Now I could sleep next to dead people.”
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Burlington County JailEdward Cagney Mathews, 47, will be forced to serve at least four years of an eight year prison sentence handed down Friday after he was caught in a viral video in July 2021 hurling racial abuse at a Black neighbor and spitting on him. It later emerged that he had been terrorizing Black people in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for years. Mathews was captured on video calling his neighbor a “monkey” and the N-word, while bumping his chest and
New York Daily News ArchiveEx-Mafia hitman and Gambino crime family crony Anthony Senter will be sprung from prison in 2024 after killing at least 11 people and serving only 35 years out of his life sentence. A Department of Justice spokesperson said they determined that Senter “had substantially observed the rules of the institution” and that his release “would not jeopardize the public welfare.” In the 70s and 80s, Senter was part of Roy DeMeo’s mob, working out of Brooklyn to coordinate at le
Niagara Falls police announced Saturday the vehicle's data recorder has been recovered. Police say the "black box" has been severely damaged but officers are working to recover any information.
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Mounties in Williams Lake, B.C., say two people were arrested after a 32-year-old man brought a dead infant to a hospital. Police say a second injured child was later found and brought to the hospital for a medical assessment. They say the man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested, but did not specify their relationship to the children. The pair has since been released. The RCMP say the Ministry of Children and Family Development has been informed and has launched an invest
NEW YORK — City Hall has taken steps to help migrants leave New York City by offering them free fare to anywhere in the country or world and made life tougher by limiting shelter stays. Wait times to get a bed can stretch as long as a week. Some migrants have had enough. Their city of dreams has become a nightmare. With winter coming, many have reached new lows and levels of desperation and ...
All families have secrets. Some are bigger than others.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of a Black Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland, who was placed on administrative leave for her email signature, which included a controversial phrase supporting Palestinian rights.