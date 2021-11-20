One Person Detained by Police Outside Kenosha County Courthouse

At least one person was taken into police custody outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, on the night of November 19, after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him.

Rittenhouse faced five felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, stemming from deadly shootings in Kenosha during unrest in the city in August 2020. His lawyers argued he was acting in self-defense.

This footage, filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows officers detaining a woman outside the courthouse, before putting her in a police car and driving off. Gutenschwager can be heard saying “so this is the chalk that caused that” referring to the arrest, while showing a message written in chalk that read “Judge Schroeder must go”.

Later that night, the woman who was arrested told Gutenschwager she was released by the police after receiving a $767.50 ticket.

Storyful reached out to law enforcement for more information but did not immediately hear back. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful