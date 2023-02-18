One person dead after "police incident" at Intel plant in Chandler
One person is dead, another is hurt, and someone is in custody after a "police incident" this morning at the Intel plant in Chandler.
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
The husband of the American Idol alum was found dead Friday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew “rues the day” he made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, believing he lost his chance to clear his name, a friend of the disgraced prince has told The Daily Beast.The friend added that Andrew was a “fighter” and suggested he would have likely been willing to take the case furt
Christine Brown revealed the identity of the "love of my life" David on Valentine’s Day — over a year after she left her marriage to Kody Brown
Alejandra Gere celebrated her 40th birthday on a beach with her family, sharing a glimpse on Instagram Thursday
A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered the sale of a house once owned by the man responsible for beating a young man and leaving him permanently brain damaged, with all proceeds going to the victim's family. On Thursday, Justice Joel Groves ordered the house in Kamloops's Brocklehurst neighbourhood, previously owned by Kristopher Teichrieb, to be sold by Jessie Simpson's parents, who have been seeking financial compensation from Teichrieb after the attack. On June 19, 2016, Teichrieb
Concerns were raised at the flats in Gaziantep, where 136 people died last week - the BBC has found.
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me
As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself. This week a St. Louis judge overturned Johnson’s murder conviction and ordered him freed. Thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law that changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination, he can start to put his life back together.
STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.
A family doctor accepting patients is hard to come by these days throughout much of B.C., in particular, in rural communities. But Mackenzie, a small community of about 4,000 people, north of Prince George, isn't facing quite the same crisis. The community, which has provincial funding for 6.5 family doctors, has eight. However, several work part-time hours, and all their work combined adds up to about 5.7 doctors. Doctors in the community say that despite being slightly short of full-time famil
Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury's verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. In her presentation, Amy Walsh asserted Theranos still had $350 million in cash and intellectual property worth about $100 million in May 2016 when Holmes fired Balwani as the company's chief operating officer and ended their romantic relationship.
Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is also weighing whether witnesses to the grand jury probe lied under oath. That was one of the revelations from five pages of the special grand jury's report on Trump made public on Thursday in keeping with a judge's order, which could open new criminal targets for Willis, who has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom." The 51-year-old Fulton County district attorney will need that kind of tenacity if she decides to bring criminal charges against Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Angie Craig released audio of vulgar and threatening phone messages she says she has received since she was attacked last week in the elevator of her apartment building near the Capitol. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionUnidentified
Two temporary morgues have been set up in New Zealand’s north island as the death toll from the country’s worst weather event in decades climbed to eight.
Ex-officer Demetrius Haley took a photo of Tyre Nichols' beaten body, fueling unverified rumors of a personal grudge over a shared romantic interest.
Melissa Claire Egan and husband Matt Katrosar are already parents to son Caden, 17 months
VANCOUVER — A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses. Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault. North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982. Police say it's alleged that Moore committed at least one of these a