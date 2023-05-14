One person dead, another taken by medical helicopter after crash in Franklin
One person dead, another taken by medical helicopter after crash in Franklin
One person dead, another taken by medical helicopter after crash in Franklin
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Newly signed Saints tight end Foster Moreau, who is being treated for cancer, “absolutely” could participate in upcoming voluntary offseason practices that begin later this month, coach Dennis Allen said Saturday. “We don’t anticipate there’s going to be issues with him in terms of being able to participate and all the information that I have is that it’s very positive,” Allen said during a minicamp for rookies being held this weekend. “I really don’t anticipate that to be a
The Russian air force suffered its worst day of losses in 14 months on Saturday after two fighter jets and two helicopters crashed in mysterious circumstances.
The 50 nakedest red carpet dresses of all time—from Halle Berry's iconic Oscars gown to the time Kendall Jenner wore a casual thong to the Met Gala.
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
Itsy-bitsy doesn't even begin to cover it.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released behind the scenes footage from the day of the King's coronation. The clip starts with a montage of the Royal Family meeting foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace and supporters camped out on the Mall the evening before the coronation. Royal fans then get to see Prince Louis, five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, preparing to leave home at Kensington Palace on the morning of the service.
ReutersApocalyptic scenes were on display in Russia’s Bryansk region Saturday as four military aircraft were apparently blown out of the sky near the border, killing nearly a dozen service members.Officially, authorities blamed the Mi-8 helicopter crash on a mysterious engine fire, but video shared on social media by local residents appeared to show a missile hit the chopper just before it exploded.Around the same time the chopper crashed, an Su-34 fighter jet also came crashing down from the sk
Lake, who lost for governor in Arizona but has been floated as a potential running mate for Trump, analyzed the ex-president's performance in the town hall.
Putin's playing a risky game with his clashing warlords, an Institute for the Study of War expert says, and one commander is losing his cool.
The majority of patients present in emergency rooms with late-stage cancer, according to a new audit of cases.
The 34-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram with a set of photos posing on a tennis court.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersISTANBUL—Turkey’s opposition is accusing Russia of trying to influence Sunday’s elections in order to keep President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in office as several polls suggest he is on the verge of losing power.Although Erdogan’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin have long raised alarm, a sex tape scandal is shaping up to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.Muharrem İnce, a presidential candidate who led the main opposition pa
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled the hearing to go over the restrictions with Trump and to make clear that he risks being held in contempt if he violates them.
Summer 2023 is the season of silver.
During ITV’s live coverage of the Coronation last Saturday, the actress Adjoa Andoh – who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton – described the shot of the Royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as “terribly white”. This comment has now provoked more complaints to Ofcom than anything else on TV this year.
Usually when a multiple rocket launch system is firing you can count the whooshes out and listen to the rapid drum roll as they land.
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
Sequins or feathers? Amal says both.