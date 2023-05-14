One person dead, another taken by medical helicopter after crash in Franklin

The Canadian Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Newly signed Saints tight end Foster Moreau, who is being treated for cancer, “absolutely” could participate in upcoming voluntary offseason practices that begin later this month, coach Dennis Allen said Saturday. “We don’t anticipate there’s going to be issues with him in terms of being able to participate and all the information that I have is that it’s very positive,” Allen said during a minicamp for rookies being held this weekend. “I really don’t anticipate that to be a