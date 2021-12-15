One year has passed since first COVID-19 vaccination in Oklahoma

The Canadian Press

Since his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brian Dawkins has worked hard to break the stigma surrounding mental health. The NFL and many players are also doing their part to tackle the issue. Dawkins, a nine-time Pro Bowl safety and four-time All-Pro during 16 seasons with the Eagles and Broncos, has been on a mission to spread awareness about what he calls cerebral wellness since revealing a few years ago that he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts early in his playi