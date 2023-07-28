A one-on-one interview with Lodi Unified new superintendent
The Lodi Unified School District has a new superintendent. KCRA 3 spoke with Neil Young as he prepares for his new role. Watch more in the video player above.
The Lodi Unified School District has a new superintendent. KCRA 3 spoke with Neil Young as he prepares for his new role. Watch more in the video player above.
The average incoming New College student performed worse on the ACT and SAT, and had lower GPA compared to years past, according to public records.
Clay County School District via YouTubeA lone parent filed a complaint to a Florida school district that a book in the Arthur series—yes, the same Arthur from the beloved PBS animated show—contained references to Spin the Bottle, and now it’s possibly on the district’s chopping block.A member of the Clay County School District community, based in Green Cove Springs, filed the challenge on July 12 to Marc Brown’s Arthur’s Birthday, a children’s book geared towards students in kindergarten to sixt
A Florida high school principal and four other school staffers were arrested Monday on charges of failing to report sexual abuse of 15-year-old.
A school field trip to the National Civil Rights Museum was replaced with a trip to a baseball game. A teacher spent months in administrative proceedings over objections to state-approved curriculum. Nearly two years after Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse passed wide-sweeping bans on teaching certain concepts of race, gender and bias in classrooms, educators have pushed back by sharing their experiences under the law in a new federal lawsuit challenging its legality.
Parma City Schools understands school safety has been a big concern for students, parents and staff due to school shootings and other violent acts in districts across the country.
‘The school has no business jumping in and acting as a censor,’ lawyer says
PHOENIX (AP) — By the time Aaliyah Ibarra started second grade, her family had moved five times in four years in search of stable housing. As she was about to start a new school, her mother, Bridget Ibarra, saw how much it was affecting her education. At 8 years old, her daughter did not know the alphabet. “She was in second grade and couldn’t tell me any of the letters. I would point them out and she didn’t know," Bridget Ibarra said. "She would sing the song in order, but as soon as I mixed th
College Board says slavery was not in any way beneficial for African Americans, pushes back on Florida Gov. DeSantis.
One Russian newspaper wandered if "the novelty had worn off".
O'Leary's worried about one group in particular.
Ukraine launched a “massive” Himars strike on a key Russian-held city in the south of the country as a major thrust in its counter-offensive showed the first signs of success.
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
And a thong-baring micro-minidress, because of course.
And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
The footage shows why this type of trap is a problem. And it's just one of a number of obstacles standing in the way of Ukraine's offensive push.
It's unclear how much damage was caused by a Russian strike on a key Ukrainian air base that houses the planes that carry the Storm Shadow missile.
Jenner set the record straight during the season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' after noting her fans' comments about her and Karanikolaou on social media
A video of the seemingly tense moment surfaced online this week
The Irish musician wrote that she had been living as an "undead night creature" since her son died in 2022