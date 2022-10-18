One-on-one with AZ Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs
Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs lays out her plans for office.
QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib
EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis
Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch
J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.
CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re
Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.
EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette
After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.
Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin
OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with
CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.