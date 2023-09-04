One more scorcher, then a slim storm chance

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We are finished," says goat breeder Kleanthis Raptis.He lost most of his livestock at the weekend, when a deadly wildfire that's burned for more than two weeks claimed his stable, close to the village of Provatonas in northeastern Greece."They called me on the phone and said 'it’s burning'. I came and almost half were burned. Five days ago the same thing happened but we made it in time, we saved them. Yesterday it was total destruction."Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters have battled the wildfire. It was the deadliest in Europe this summer - killing at least 20 people, and scorching lush forests, including a protected national park.Last year, when another fire in Evros burnt half his stable, Raptis managed to save all his livestock. But this time he was too late.His only hope, he says, would be financial help from the Greek authorities. The wildfire was largely contained on Sunday, although more people were evacuated overnight, the fire brigade said. Summer wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation but the government has said that extremely dry, windy and hot conditions being linked to climate change have made them worse this year.