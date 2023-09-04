One more scorcher, then a slim storm chance
A ridge of high pressure bringing unusually hot weather to much of Ontario this Labour Day weekend looks to set all-time monthly records for communities up north
Burning Man, known for attracting high profile attendees like Elon Musk, Diplo, and Katy Perry, has turned into a muddy wasteland after heavy rain.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a second tropical wave and 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic.
Hurricanes bring wind and rain, but it's often environmental effects, such as freshwater flooding, bacteria, and debris, that impact marine life.
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
As Hilary bore down, torrents of water rushed through the park, forging new gullies, displacing heavy rocks and undercutting park roads.
The powerful hurricane churned the Gulf of Mexico so much that it may affect the intensity of future storms
There was a bit of uncertainty about a northern lights display on Saturday night after a geomagnetic storm was forecast, but the auroras came out in vibrant showings across many parts of Canada and the U.S.
Quebecers shouldn't put their summer clothes away just yet — Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of the province. The weather is hot and humid, which is forecast to last until Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be particularly hot with temperatures possibly exceeding 30 C and humidex values ranging from 37 to 42.Guillaume Perron, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, said these temperatures are about 10 degrees higher than usual for this time of year. This September is expecte
Most of Ontario is expected to swelter under a heat wave through the long weekend and into the coming week, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 40 degrees Celsius with humidity. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, saying the heat event is expected to begin Sunday and last until Tuesday or Wednesday. A heat warning is also in effect for southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, with temperatures in the mid-thirties expected until late Sunday. Large swat
With the evacuation order for Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail set to lift at noon on Wednesday, government officials have been quick to urge people to think twice about when they want to come home, given the lack of services that will be immediately available, and to have a solid plan in place for the journey there.CBC North asked people to send us their questions about the return plan. We'll update this as we get more answers.Flying homeQ: How will the flights back to Yellowkn
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida's Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state's west coast as a Category 3 storm last week. The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint, remote community rivaled by few others along the Florida shoreline. With emergency crews still working to restore
Aditya-L1 will carry out scientific studies of the Sun from a vantage point 1.5 million km above Earth.
The event takes place in the Nevada desert.
The Met Office has said temperatures could be 4C hotter than the Spanish island and UK temperatures could also be warmer than Ayia Napa in Cyprus.
The health alert is in force across most of England until Sunday, with temperatures peaking midweek.
Thousands of people remain stuck at the event in Nevada and could remain so for several more days.
A previous El Niño event hit California’s Central Coast this January.
STORY: "We are finished," says goat breeder Kleanthis Raptis.He lost most of his livestock at the weekend, when a deadly wildfire that's burned for more than two weeks claimed his stable, close to the village of Provatonas in northeastern Greece."They called me on the phone and said 'it’s burning'. I came and almost half were burned. Five days ago the same thing happened but we made it in time, we saved them. Yesterday it was total destruction."Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters have battled the wildfire. It was the deadliest in Europe this summer - killing at least 20 people, and scorching lush forests, including a protected national park.Last year, when another fire in Evros burnt half his stable, Raptis managed to save all his livestock. But this time he was too late.His only hope, he says, would be financial help from the Greek authorities. The wildfire was largely contained on Sunday, although more people were evacuated overnight, the fire brigade said. Summer wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation but the government has said that extremely dry, windy and hot conditions being linked to climate change have made them worse this year.
STORY: This was the scene across several regions of Spain on Sunday (September 3) as torrential rain and storms swept through the country.In the capital, Madrid’s mayor warned residents to stay home.A red alert extending from Madrid to the city of Cadiz in the south was issued by the National weather agency, meaning possible extreme danger. Madrid's emergency services sent these texts to residents...warning them of flood risks and advising them not to use vehicles.On the east coast, residents of Alcanar were also told to stay home by emergency services.Video footage shared on social media showed torrents of flood water rushing past homes.This man says he was woken up from water coming through the second floor of his apartment.He says the community pulled two young men from the water with ropes made from towels and bed sheets.“Nobody showed up,” he says, calling the experience terrifying. Further down the coast in Castellon, firefighters released footage of people being saved after their vehicles were trapped in the floods.