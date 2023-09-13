One more mild day in Denver before a fall-like cool down
We'll see partly sunny skies Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across the eastern plains. Cool and wet weather returns to Denver on Thursday.
We'll see partly sunny skies Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across the eastern plains. Cool and wet weather returns to Denver on Thursday.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Lee
Several scenarios remain possible with Hurricane Lee’s track this week, but concern is mounting that Atlantic Canada may feel some effects this weekend
Canadians can expect a "fickle fall" this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts. The Weather Network says winter may appear to taunt Canadians across the country as they face periods of very cold weather during the fall, but the season is expected to end on a mild note because a jet stream in the Pacific Ocean, called El Niño, is expected to be two degrees warmer than usual. "Our forecast
Persistent rain is expected for parts of Ontario through Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves into the province. Some areas could see 30-50 mm of rain once it is all said and done
Forecasters believe that Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada
The Mediterranean storm that dumped torrential rain on the Libyan coast, setting off flooding that’s believed to have killed thousands of people, is the latest extreme weather event to carry some of the hallmarks of climate change, scientists say. Daniel — dubbed a “medicane” for its hurricane-like characteristics – drew enormous energy from extremely warm sea water. And a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor that can fall as rain, experts said. It’s difficult to attribute a single weather e
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in six hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations. Weather officials described the rainfall as a “200-year event." More rain was in the forecast for Wednesday. Winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, easte
Libyan officials describe torrents of water washing entire neighbourhoods out to sea after a powerful storm hit the country's coast. The estimated death toll from the floods is now in the thousands.
CAIRO (AP) — Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighborhoods of the city. The startling death and devastation wreaked by Mediterranean storm Daniel pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade. The country is divided by rival governments, one
Storm Daniel, which wrought devastation across the Mediterranean in the past week, killed 15 people in central Greece where it dumped more rain than previously recorded before sweeping across to Libya where over 2,500 died in a huge flood. As the storm moved along the North African coast, Egypt's authorities sought to calm its worried citizens by telling them Daniel had finally lost its strength. But global warming means the region may have to brace in future for increasingly powerful storms of this kind, the Mediterranean's equivalent of a hurricane known as a "medicane".
More than 1,500 Libyan residents have died and more than 10,000 remain missing on Tuesday after two dams collapsed and four bridges damaged during flooding in the port city of Derna.
The parent company of The Weather Network says it was affected by a cybersecurity incident that took down some of its data systems. Pelmorex Corp. says in a statement that the incident was connected to a third-party software provider. The system outage appears to have started Tuesday morning. The company says the weather data systems of both The Weather Network and its French-language equivalent MétéoMédia were affected. Pelmorex says it is working to fully restore services as soon as possible.
Calgary's Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has deactivated its Municipal Emergency Plan, put in place last month to help those fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.The plan was enacted on Aug. 17 to make accepting and accommodating displaced residents run smoothly. Since then, the city registered 3,900 evacuees and 223 pets from the N.W.T."We are pleased to report that most of the evacuees from the communities of Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail who were staying here
Deadly storm winds and heavy floods hit Libya over the past two days, with estimates of fatalities ranging from hundreds to thousands of people, senior officials said on Monday.
Plus the latest on another disturbance the National Hurricane Center is tracking.
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to Midland, Texas, on Monday, September 11, ending a monthslong dry spell in the city.“First measurable rain in Midland since July 1st,” Julie Phillipson, a meteorologist with the local National Weather Service (NWS) office said in a caption accompanying this footage. Around 0.27 inches of rain fell in Midland on Monday, ending the 71-day dry spell.The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Midland on Monday night, alerting residents of the possibility of strong winds and hail. Credit: NWS Midland via Storyful
Thousands of people remain missing following the flooding, which saw torrential rains from Storm Daniel wash whole neighbourhoods out to sea as swollen rivers overpowered dams
CAIRO (AP) — Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation. As many as 2,000 people were feared dead, one of the country's leaders said Monday. The destruction appeared greatest in Derna, a city formerly held by Islamic extremists in the chaos that has gripped Libya for more than a decade and left it with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure. Libya remains divi
Lee could also be a dreadful harbinger of what is to come as ocean temperatures climb, spawning fast-growing major hurricanes.
Evacuees from N.W.T.'s South Slave region can pre-register for re-entry flights home starting Tuesday morning.Evacuation orders are still in place for Hay River, K'átł'odeeche First Nation and Fort Smith, but officials said that re-entry flights will begin as soon as those orders are lifted.Fort Smith is anticipating a return date of Sept. 18, and Hay River town council could decide Monday evening when to begin its re-entry plan. Pre-registration for flights opens Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., onli