One man in critical condition after vehicle crash

What the blazes is going on? We are familiar with the stand-up rows caused by a chronic lack of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) but, so far, there has been remarkably little debate about their safety. Manufacturers deny that EVs have an unfortunate tendency to burst into flames, but fire brigades across the world beg to differ. They have taken to producing an amusing annual calendar with a different Tesla in flames for each month of the year. So frequent are these blazes that the ‘Bu