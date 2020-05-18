One Killed as Snowbird Jet Crashes After Take-Off in Kamloops, British Columbia

One member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds was killed and another injured when a jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday, May 17, local media reported.

This footage, captured by Shannon Donna-Marie Forrest, shows two Comox-bound jets taking off from Kamloops Airport at about 11.30 am on Sunday before one rises, circles, and plunges from the sky.

“It just crashed,” a male onlooker can be heard saying in the video after the plane plunges and disappears from the sky.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Oh my God,” a woman says after hearing the man’s remark.

The jet crashed into a residence in Glenview Avenue, Kamloops This Week reported.

The Royal Canadian Air Force later confirmed that one Snowbirds member was killed and was another seriously injured following the crash. Credit: Shannon Donna-Marie Forrest via Storyful