One dead, suspect outstanding after shooting near Scottsdale and McDowell roads

One person is dead after a shooting near Scottsdale and McDowell roads Saturday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage
HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and
A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl
Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World
Bruce Cassidy is expecting more from star forward Jack Eichel, especially as the Golden Knights battle a number of injuries.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he
TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The 13th-rank
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve
VANCOUVER — Zach Hyman had a four-point night and set a new career-high in points Saturday as his surging Edmonton Oilers handed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks a 4-2 loss. Hyman contributed a goal and three assists for the Oilers (27-18-3), while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and added two helpers, and Connor McDavid had one of each. Leon Draisaitl also scored his 28th of the season. Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller replied for the Canucks (18-25-3), and Quinn Hughes registered two helpers. Stuar
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the
MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward
CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe knows best. That's a mantra the Bengals have fully embraced. Cincinnati’s success has turned on Joe Burrow's ability to process and act, complete passes in tight windows, work around the team's deficiencies and turn broken plays into first downs. Meanwhile, the Bengals' run game has become something of a side dish to the main course. The Bengals were 29th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing during the regular season, averaging 92.9 yards per game -- fewer than all but two playof
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the