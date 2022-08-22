One Dead, Suspect in Custody Following Midtown Atlanta Shooting

One person was killed and a suspect taken into custody following an incident in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, August 22, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said police responded to reports of a person shot on Peachtree Street at 1:45 pm on Monday. Officers found two individuals who appeared to have been shot, and one of the victims died, police said.

This footage uploaded to Facebook by Edo Bosnjakovic shows a large police presence on 14th Street in midtown Atlanta. Credit: Edo Bosnjakovic via Storyful