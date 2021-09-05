One dead, one hospitalized after Bethlehem crash
Jose Berrios allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings while Toronto batters belted four homer runs as the Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletic 10-8 on Saturday.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Hurricanes as the Canadiens decided not to match their offer sheet.
Rene Fasel barely had time for a sigh of relief about the agreement to send NHL players to Beijing before his mind wandered to what's next for hockey at the Olympics. “There is a lot of work to come,” the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation said. “It's not over yet.” Most of the work is a waiting game with the hope that the NHL returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and Players' Association can withdraw if the pandemic circumstances worsen. Fasel told
Day 5 of the US Open saw some huge upsets. Which favorites will fall during Day 6?
Brooks Koepka was 3-over when he withdrew on Saturday after he hurt his wrist hitting a tree root.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
It took just minutes for the Montreal Canadiens to find their replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.
After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
LAS VEGAS — Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault continued his winning ways in the UFC on Saturday, earning a unanimous decision over Dalcha Lungiambula on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 for the 31-year-old from Gatineau, Que. But Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain was choked out in the third round by Julian (Juicy J) Erosa. In the main event at the UFC's Apex production facility, American Derek Brunson submitted Eng
18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
A powerful low drive by Canadian striker Janine Beckie helped Manchester City to a 4-0 victory over Everton in their Women's Super League opener on Saturday. With halftime approaching, the 27-year-old Tokyo Olympic champion separated herself from the Everton defence and delivered a shot to the bottom corner from 20 yards at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Man City captain Steph Houghton completed the scoring while new signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw struck in the first half. City, wh
Bill Belichick was incorrect when he said a "high number" of vaccinated players were testing positive for COVID-19.
After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?
Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.
Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.
Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.