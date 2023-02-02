One Dead, Officer Critically Injured in Shooting at Memphis Library

One person was killed and a police officer was critically injured following a shooting at the Poplar-White Station library in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, February 2, police said.

The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a call at the library at 12:32 pm. Police said the officer was subsequently taken to Regional One Hospital and was in “extremely critical condition,” while another individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Both had been shot, police said.

Footage from Jean F Larroux IV shows a large emergency response at the library. This is a developing story. Credit: Jean F Larroux IV via Storyful

