One Dead as Flooding Hits Lisbon Area

At least one person died after heavy rain brought flooding to the Lisbon metropolitan area of Portugal on Wednesday, December 7.

A 55-year-old woman died in a flooded basement in Alges near Lisbon, the Civil Protection told media at a press conference.

Portugal’s weather service had issued the maximum warning level in response to the heavy rainfall.

Local media reported that Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon was impacted by flooding and part of the ceiling of a shopping center collapsed due to heavy rain.

Video showing cars in floodwater was filmed by Joao Pedro Gouveia in Lisbon. Credit: Joao Pedro Gouveia via Storyful