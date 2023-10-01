One dead after crash on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth

The Canadian Press

SWAN RIVER, Man. — Five people have died in a crash in western Manitoba. RCMP say they responded along with local firefighters and EMS at 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83, about 19 kilometres south of Swan River, Man. The Mounties issued a news release saying an SUV, with five occupants, was travelling northbound when it entered the ditch and rolled into a field. The release says the three men and two women, who ranged in age from 25 to 42, were not wearing