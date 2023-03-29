One dead after crash on MLK Jr. Parkway in Des Moines

The Canadian Press

WILLINGDON, ALTA. — Alberta RCMP say a five-year-old child is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck. Mounties say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the hamlet of Willingdon about 125 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. RCMP say a passenger car carrying five children and one adult crashed into the truck. They say the five-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while four children and the adult were sent to hospital with injuries. RCMP say the driver of the truck was not hurt. Police