'One of the Biggest Red-Bellies I've Caught': Australian Snake Catcher Relocates Venomous Reptile

A snake catcher relocated a large red-bellied black snake from a home on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, after a short stand-off with the reptile.

Video provided by Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shows the “massive” snake repeatedly lunge at McKenzie before the wrangler hoists it up by its tail.

“Look at the size of this snake. Huge! I’m six foot tall, and it’s nearly up to my shoulders, so that would make it a five foot chunky red-belly,” McKenzie is heard saying in the video. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful