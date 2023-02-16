Once segregated school to become cultural arts center
The Glendale community rallied to push for the preservation of the former Eckstein School in 2021. Now, it's being turned into a cultural arts center.
Florida voters wrote Republicans a blank check to remake the state’s education system — and grifter politicians are profiting from the deal, says Fabiola Santiago.
Fourteen-year-old Adriana Kuch died just 48 hours after a video of her being assaulted by a group of students allegedly appeared on social media. Abe Asher writes.
REGINA — The University of Regina says it has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in 2003 as she faces questions about her Indigenous heritage. The University was the first to revoke a degree granted to Turpel-Lafond, although she returned honorary degrees to two post-secondary institutions in British Columbia earlier this year. Those schools and several others across Canada have confirmed they were reviewing honorary degrees conferred on Turpel-La
Here's what happened after the state banned the course.
Salina Rep. Steve Howe’s letter makes chilling demand on colleges and universities.
Pulling AP classes out from under students is cruel, especially if the only reason is to make a political point, the Editorial Board says.
Inspired by the Scandinavian education system, Toronto Nature School is a unique experience that offers students a chance to learn outside, explore, and work together.
Student loan borrowers are pinning their financial futures on debt forgiveness
A 45-year-old man has been identified as the suspected shooter behind a rampage at Michigan State University on Monday night that left at least three people killed and five injured, US police have said.
Police in the US have named the gunman who fatally shot three students at Michigan State University as Anthony McRae. The 43-year-old, who killed himself hours after Monday's shooting, was not a student at the university and had no known affiliation, police added. The shooting began shortly before 8.30pm local time and left three students dead and five in critical condition after officials said shots were fired in two locations - an academic building and the student union.
Family, friends and educators have been paying tribute to the three victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University
Officials say the student was “showing the weapon to classmates.” Another student reported the gun to staff members.
Wednesday New Mexico School Closings update
A request sent to the Commission on Higher Education asks for the salaries and operating costs associated with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
A gunman opened fire on Monday night on the main campus of Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring five, before an hours-long manhunt for the suspect ended with his death, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. The 43-year-old gunman had no known affiliation to the university, and his motive remained a mystery, police said at an early morning news briefing more than five hours after the violence began on the sprawling East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit. Details about the sequence events remained sketchy, but Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the university police, said shots were fired in two locations - an academic building called Berkey Hall and the Michigan State University (MSU) Union building.
Police release the identities of those killed in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday.
Read on for everything we know about the future of Moordale’s finest on 'Sex Education' Season Four.
Five years later, the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is still very much on the mind of English teacher Sarah Lerner. Lerner was teaching at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, when gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people -- 14 students and three staff members -- at the Parkland, Florida, high school. It was the second-deadliest shooting at a K-12 school at the time, a total since surpassed by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Right in time for Valentine's Day, an elementary school in South-Eastern Indiana is sending love to a first grader battling stage four cancer.
In schools, the mental health crisis is real for both students and teachers. Teachers are burning out and leaving the profession entirely, leading to teacher shortages that are threatening to get worse as time goes by. See how a first-of-its-kind program is addressing the educator burnout crisis.