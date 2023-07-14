Ominous Shelf Cloud Looms Over Rural Kansas

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Kansas on Friday, July 14, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of wind gusting up to 70 mph and potential golf-ball-sized hail.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this footage on Friday as a line of storms loomed over the Ellis area.

“Get ready, Ellis County,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to the NWS, storms would last through Friday evening, and the service advised eastern Kansas to prepare for high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Credit: @TrooperTodKHP via Storyful