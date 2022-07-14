Ominous Shelf Cloud Hangs Above Minneapolis as Thunderstorm Approaches

A massive shelf cloud rolled across Minneapolis on July 12 as the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Twin Cities region.

Video taken by Ashley Osterman shows the dark cloud formation hang over Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs.

Local meteorologist Sven Sundgaard said the storm caused some wind damage west of the Twin Cities and brought about 0.38 of an inch of rain to some areas. Credit: Ashley Osterman via Storyful