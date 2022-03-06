Ominous Funnel Cloud Illuminated by Lightning in Central Iowa

A dangerous storm producing multiple tornadoes ripped through central Iowa on Saturday, March 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video by Chelsi Toeun, who said she filmed it on Saturday evening on Highway 63 south of Tama, shows a massive funnel cloud tracking through a field as lightning illuminates the sky. The NWS said a storm with a confirmed tornado was moving through Tama county on Saturday evening.

Local media citing authorities reported at least six people were killed in Madison County after a confirmed tornado touched down near Winterset. Credit: Chelsi Toeun via Storyful