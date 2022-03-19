Ominous Clouds Approach Auburn as Tornado-Warned Storms Hit Alabama

Tornado-warned storms threatened southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle with heavy rain, hail, and flooding on Friday, March 18, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video from Sam McDougal shows clouds rolling in on Auburn, Alabama, on Friday, he said.

Authorities confirmed a tornado touched down in Holt, northeast of Tuscaloosa, uprooting trees and causing damage to homes but causing no injuries, according to the Okaloosa Sheriff. Credit: Sam McDougal via Storyful

