Omid Scobie discusses death threats since release of book

The Daily Beast
NewsmaxRep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) seemingly made a veiled threat against special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, saying during an interview on Newsmax that his “days are numbered.” He was reacting to the special counsel’s redacted warrant for information about and data from former President Donald Trump’s account on X, formerly Twitter. The Jan. 17 warrant requested, among other things, “all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked” Trump’s account. “I consider it a