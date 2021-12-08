Omicron variant spurs action from Florida
With so much still unknown about the new variant. Florida officials are being vigilant.
Decathlete Damian Warner was named the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Barnes and Siakam fit the Raptors' long-term vision. Here's a look at how they work together on three different levels of the game.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
The IOC this week continued to be evasive when facing questions about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Tiger Woods will return to the golf course to play with his son Charlie.
If the Cardinals lose Monday night, the race for the NFC No. 1 seed will tighten.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
After wholesale changes to the Canucks front office and behind the bench, the Zone Time crew gather to discuss the departure of Jim Benning and Travis Green, as well as the hiring of Bruce Boudreau as new head coach. Are these the right moves? Could Marc Bergevin really replace Benning? Should the Sedin twins takeover? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Serena Williams confirmed she will skip another Grand Slam as she works back from a hamstring injury.
Khaira was stretchered off the ice and taken to hospital by ambulance after absorbing a heavy hit from Rangers blueliner Jacob Trouba on Tuesday.
Will the owners prioritize the on-field product over immediate financial gain? Well, apparently not.
Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.
A fresh start under a new coach with a highly skilled passer now on his wing sure seems like it could be the remedy for what ails the Canucks star.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
HAMILTON — He's been gone since 2000 but it seems some Hamilton football fans still haven't forgiven Mike O'Shea for leaving the Tiger-Cats. O'Shea had two separate stints as a linebacker with Hamilton (1993-95, 2000) during his Hall of Fame career. But the bulk of O'Shea's time as a CFL player was spent with archrival Toronto (1996-99, 2001-08), helping the Argonauts win three Grey Cups (1996-97, '04). He added another Grey Cup win as an assistant coach with the Argos (2012) before guiding the
This could be the last Packers-Bears dance for both Rodgers and Nagy. Might as well spice things up.
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg will be making its first appearance in the knockout stage of the Champions League after defeating 10-man Sevilla 1-0 to secure second place in Group G on Wednesday. Noah Okafor scored a 50th-minute winner for the Austrian team, which also would have advanced with a draw in the home match played without fans in Salzburg. Salzburg finished with 10 points, one behind group winner Lille, which defeated last-place Wolfsburg in the other match. All four teams arrived