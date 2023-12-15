Omer Yurtseven sends the shot away
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
White offered no date when asked about the Irishman’s return to the Octagon
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
Reports claim that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned down a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Warriors. What is he worth?
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Draymond Green getting ejected for a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
Roger Goodell stood up for NFL officials when asked about their offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin
The ominous clouds forming over the PGA Tour in the past year may be about to come to a head.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately. “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/h
Longtime Giants star Buster Posey says the perception of San Francisco may be hurting the team in free agency.
Connor McDavid has played for five coaches in his nine NHL seasons. He's watched four walk out the door. "It's very hard," the Edmonton Oilers captain said of a bench boss getting fired. "Professional sports, people sometimes forget the human side of it. There's a relationship there. "These are people with families and it's hard." It's also a part of the high-stakes game. But how does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group like McDavid, who experienced J
December 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season in the NBA. That's because it is the first day most of last offseason's free agents can finally be traded. It's also when teams have more flexibility toward aggregating multiple ...
True North Sports and Entertainment has recruited Manitoba businesspeople to sell season tickets for the Winnipeg Jets.True North invited business leaders to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as part of an effort to expand its season-ticket base, spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said.At the meeting, True North chief revenue officer Norva Riddell invited businesspeople from Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba "to promote season ticket memberships to their respective business and personal networks," Sinais
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on Florida State fans angry for being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.
After a down year, there will be more than double the number of Canadian golfers on the LPGA Tour in 2024. Maddie Szeryk and Alena Sharp will return to the top women's professional golf circuit next year and Savannah Grewal will make her debut after all three qualified at the LPGA Tour's Q School last week. They'll join world No. 12 Brooke Henderson and Maude-Aimee Leblanc on tour. "That'll be really cool to grow on the women's side and have more players out on the LPGA Tour every single week,"
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani can opt out of his $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers if either of two key executives is no longer in place, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Ohtani, who will be formally introduced by the Dodgers at a news conference Thursday, would be allowed to terminate his deal if Mark Walter no longer is controlling owner or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman no longer is with the team, the p