Omaze prize draw offers £3m Victorian north London townhouse
A stunning north London townhouse is being offered as the prize in a charity house draw launched by Omaze.The British Heart Foundation has teamed up with Omaze to give one person the chance to win a £3million townhouse in Islington and £100,000 in prize money with a large portion of the proceeds going to vital research. The property comes mortgage free with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, and is situated near Finsbury Park station.If the winner decides to rent out the property, letting agents estimate it could see a value of £6,000-£7,000 a month.